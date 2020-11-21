Mumbai: Unlike other film industries, actresses have a special place in Bhojpuri films. On the basis of their sizzling looks, talent and glamour, they play a major role in making box office hits.

Well, these actresses will give a run for their money to many B-Town actresses with their beauty and performances. But the Bhojpuri industry being small, their fees are not even half the amount a small-time Hindi film actress gets.

Let us have a look into the fees structure of few happening actresses of Bhojpuri industry:

Rani Chatterjee is one of the top paid actresses of Bhojpuri industry. She is called the queen of Bhojpuri industry. She made her debut with the Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari starrer film Sasura Bada Paisawala. The film is one of the most superhit films of Bhojpuri. Later, she shared screen with all Bhojpuri stars including Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Keshari. She charges 8 to 10 lakhs for a film.

Kajal Raghwani’s number comes after Rani Chatterjee. She is also ahead of Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee in terms of popularity. Kajal has worked with many stars including Pawan Singh, Nirahua and Keshari Lal Yadav. Kajal charges around 8-10 lakh rupees for a film.

Actress Amrapali Dubey charges Rs 7 to 9 lakhs for a film. Before joining Bhojpuri industry, she was working in the TV serial Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She entered the Bhojpuri industry with the 2014 film Nirahua Rickshawala 2.

After partnering in Bigg Boss, Bhojpuri siren Monalisa distanced herself from Bhojpuri industry and is known portraying Mohana in Nazar. She takes 50 thousand rupees per episode. But while she was in the Bhojpuri industry, she used to charge something around Rs 5-7 lakh for a film.

Next is actress Priyanka Pandit. She charges around 4-5 lakhs for her films. She has worked with every Bhojpuri superstar. There are many other small-time actresses who also charge Rs 2-4 lakh per film.