Bhubaneswar: Another 163 COVID positive cases were reported here Sunday. Out of the 163 new cases detected, 104 are reported to be quarantine cases while 59 contracted the infection locally, the BMC informed in a tweet. The total number of COVID positive cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 1991.

All positive cases have been shifted to COVID hospital for treatment, the BMC said.

The contact tracing of those reported to be in close contact with the positive cases is underway and all the immediate contacts and neighbours of the COVID positive patients have been asked to be under home quarantine, the BMC added.

Meanwhile, 46 people from the city got cured of the infection Sunday and have been discharged from COVID hospitals.

The total number of COVID positive cases in Bhubaneswar now stands at 1991 with the fresh addition while the recovered cases has reached 909. Bhubaneswar now has 1069 active coronavirus cases with the death toll due to the infection reaching 11.

