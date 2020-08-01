Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday said that 126 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 77 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 49 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 133 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease also recovered.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 1st Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/ViIDV5KV0L — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 1, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 2,861 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 1,566 have recovered. While there are 1,276 active cases, 17 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities. Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres.