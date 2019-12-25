Bhubaneswar: Christmas was celebrated with pomp and gaiety accompanied by religious fervour in Odisha Wednesday as thousands thronged churches for special prayers.

Churches were decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees and bells while people from all walks life attended the midnight mass by singing carols and prayers at churches across the state.

People from the Christian community mingled at all churches and sang carols, hymns and exchanged gifts on the occasion.

Besides, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, celebrations were held peacefully in Balasore, Berhampur, Rourkela, Kandhamal and other major towns.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his warm greetings.

“Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Merry Christmas,” tweeted the Chief Minister.

Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/GjxRttOtGv — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 25, 2019

“Merry Christmas to everyone. May this season bring everlasting joys, positive energy and blessings to your family and friends,” tweeted Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the Maoists affected areas for the festival, said police.

Check out some of the best Christmas photos below.

PNN/Agencies