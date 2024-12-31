Reshmi Yadav, OP

Bhubaneswar: As 2024 comes to an end, Bhubaneswar is abuzz with excitement, gearing up for vibrant New Year celebrations.

Bhubaneswar, known for its cultural richness and lively atmosphere, is ready to welcome 2025 with a variety of events featuring music, dance, and culinary delights. Hotels and resorts across the City have announced special programmes for the occasion.

Empires Hotel has organised an evening of live music by singers Remo Ghosh, Chelsi Behura, Sachin Rout, and Rozalin Pattnaik, along with performances by the musical band Eagle. Empires accommodation manager Arun Mohanta assured that all safety protocols will be followed, and celebrations will conclude shortly after midnight.

Hotel Hindustan International (HHI) will host ‘Eclipse Party 2025’, featuring DJ Pankaj, dancers Swati Banerjee and Ditsha Banerjee and tabla player Dibyendu Banerjee.

Wonder World Water Park and Resort’s ‘Euphoria’ event includes live performances by Priya Singh and Jay Jha, with a night of music and entertainment.

Pal Heights Mantra’s ‘Vintage Hollywood’ theme will dazzle guests with golden-age cinema-inspired décor and performances by the Band Jashn. Meanwhile, their Jaydev Vihar branch will host a ‘Winter Wonderland’ party.

Hotel Pushpak’s celebration includes playback singers Navya Jaiti, Sworin Brain, and DJ Cross, while Swosti Premium’s ‘Groove & Glitter’ promises unlimited snacks, beverages, and live music.

New Year celebrations

Residents and visitors are also expected to flock to popular attractions like Dhauli, Nandankanan, and Sikharchandi to celebrate in serene settings.

To ensure public safety during “Zero Night” and New Year’s celebrations, security has been beefed up across Bhubaneswar. DCP Pinak Mishra emphasised the importance of avoiding drunken driving, which has caused accidents in previous years. CCTV surveillance, night patrolling, and vehicle checks are in place to prevent illegal activities. Organisers of public events are required to secure necessary permissions.