Bhubaneswar: A dramatic scene unfolded Monday in Mancheswar police limits when the parents of a minor girl intercepted her while she was eloping with her boyfriend.

According to a source, the girl — said to be a resident of the Mancheswar area — was fleeing home on a motorcycle with her male friend. Around noon, her father and mother stopped the couple near Mancheswar overbridge.

What followed was a high-voltage confrontation that lasted for nearly 30 minutes, drawing public attention. Police later reached the spot and took the young man to the police station for questioning.

The source said the issue was resolved through mutual understanding, and the girl returned home with her parents.

PNN