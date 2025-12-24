By Reshmi Yadav, OP

Bhubaneswar: With Christmas celebrations set to begin tomorrow, the Capital city has come alive in festive splendour, as churches, streets, malls and restaurants are decked up with lights and decorations, filling the air with cheer. From illuminated marketplaces to specially curated menus, the city is embracing the season with enthusiasm.

Restaurants and hotels have rolled out Christmas-themed offerings to welcome guests. A staff member at an OTDC restaurant said, “As Christmas approaches, we have added more dishes to our regular menu. Our restaurant is always open for celebrations, and people are welcome to bring cakes and enjoy Christmas dinner here.”

Markets across the city, particularly in areas like Vani Vihar, are witnessing brisk sales of Christmas essentials, including trees, lights, candles, Santa Claus caps and gifts. Ashok Sahu, a seller, said, “Christmas trees are priced between 60 and 7,000. Various kinds of decorative lights are selling well. We began selling Christmas items two to three weeks ahead of the festival, and sales continue to remain strong. People from all communities, not just Christians, are coming to shop.”

The festive atmosphere has also energised the youth. Priyadarshini Sahoo, a college student, said, “The Christmas vibe in Bhubaneswar is truly different. The city lights up, Santa caps and decorations line the streets, and churches are beautifully adorned. Friends invite us to visit churches and share cupcakes, which make the season, feel special.”

However, for many, Christmas remains a deeply spiritual occasion. Anmol Lakra, a copywriter, said, “For me, Christmas is more about devotion than hype. Being with family matters most—we go to church, pray and celebrate together. While Bhubaneswar sees a lot of festivities, the essence feels deeper when the day is spent with family, remembering the birth of Jesus.”