Khajuripada/Baliguda(Kandhamal): Ahead of Christmas celebrations, police conducted flag marches in various parts of Kandhamal district to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

Acting on the instructions of the SP, police personnel across all police station areas in the district have been placed on high alert including under the Khajuripada police station.

“Tuesday, police personnel conducted flag marches in several sensitive and important villages under the Khajuripada police station area of Kandhamal district. The police are maintaining a strict vigil to ensure that Christmas is celebrated peacefully without any untoward incident,” the officer-in-charge said.

Similarly, in Baliguda town and its adjoining areas of Kandhamal district, a flag march was carried out to maintain law and order during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The march was conducted under the direction of sub-divisional police officer Shubham Bhosale and led by Baliguda police station officer-in-charge Sambit Swain.

Along with increased patrolling, the SDPO has instructed all sub-divisional officers to keep close watch on sensitive areas and respond promptly to any situation. Plans are also in place to set up checkpoints at strategic locations if required, the SDPO said.