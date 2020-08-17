Bhubaneswar: Commuters witnessed to an unusual drama at Lower PMG Square here Monday morning when a man assaulted a woman scooty-rider and attacked the policemen present there.

It was like any Monday morning when people were setting off for work. The traffic was just picking up at Lower PMG Square after weekend shutdown. Suddenly the man in question leapt towards a woman scooty rider. Leaving little scope for the woman to act, he caught hold of her, dragged her off the scooty and started beating her up.

Thankfully, the policemen present at the roundabout junction came to the woman’s rescue and detained the man.

But the drama did not end there. All of a sudden, he managed to free himself from the policemen’s clutches and ran towards the nearby police camp. There he undressed himself, picked up a club and started attacking the policemen who came running after him to nab him.

The next half of the drama continued for sometime before the cops overpowered him. The man was then rushed to Capital Hospital as he suffered injuries during the tussle. A cop was also injured in the process.

Whether the man is mentally retarded or had plans to loot is yet to be determined as probe is underway.

PNN