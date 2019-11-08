Bhubaneswar: A Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Air India flight with 89 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing at Raipur airport Friday due to shut down of one of its engines, an airport official here said.

The aircraft landed safely and all the people on board are unharmed, said SC Hota, the director of Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

“AIC 670 Air India Bhubaneswar-Mumbai flight made an emergency landing at Raipur due to shut down of one engine,” Hota said.

The Airbus A321 aircraft which has two engines landed at Raipur at 5.57 PM after departing from Bhubaneswar at 5:07pm, he said.

(PTI)