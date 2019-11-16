New Delhi: The smart city Bhubaneswar has secured the second position in a survey conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on the quality of piped drinking water being supplied to the households in the country.

According to the Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry, out of 10 samples collected from Bhubaneswar for testing, nine complied with requirements of the BIS. The temple city along with Hyderabad secured second spot in the study.

Mumbai ranked top with all 10 samples found complying with the standards, all the 11 samples collected from the national capital could not comply with the requirements of the BIS and failed on several parameters.

initiative was undertaken by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry in order to ensure that clean and safe drinking water is provided to all the households in the country. The ministry decided to undertake a study through the BIS.

The ministry stated that in the first phase, the samples of drinking water were drawn from various locations across Delhi and in the second phase samples were drawn from 20 state capitals and sent for testing as per Indian Standard 10500:2012 (Specification for Drinking Water) as set by the BIS. Tests were conducted on various parameters such as organoleptic and physical tests, chemical test, toxic substances and bacteriological tests in the first stage. A vast majority of the samples have failed to comply with the requirements of IS 10500:2012 in one or more parameters.

Addressing the media after releasing the report, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that all should get clean drinking water and that is the objective of this activity. He said that the objective is not to demotivate anyone rather to encourage state governments to ensure quality potable tap water to all citizens.