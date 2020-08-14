Bhubaneswar: As many as 247 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Friday.

While 148 of them were reported from quarantine centres, remaining 99 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 103 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 14th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Friday, 4,842 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 3,118 have recovered. While there are 1,695 active cases, 23 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 52,653 with the detection of 1,981 new cases, while nine more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 314. As many as 1,225 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while the remaining tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Thursday tested 40,711 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 7,65,065.