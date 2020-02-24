Bhubaneswar: The relaxation of the amended Motor Vehicle (MV) Act is going to end in six days time in Odisha. After that, the amended MV Act will be strictly implemented in the state. With just a few days to go, people are thronging RTOs in large numbers everyday to arrange for necessary documents before March 1.

The state government had extended the deadline twice in view of the large rush at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

As per reports, around 3,000-4,000 people are queueing up at the RTOs for driving license, permits and tax documents. In the two RTOs in the city, more than 1150 people had applied for learning driving license in the last three months, an officer at RTO said.

Meanwhile, senior citizens and women had complained that no arrangements have been made for them to apply for documents at separate counters meant for them. When contacted the official said that their numbers are negligible thus no separate counters were put up for them.

Meanwhile, the regional transport office had made special arrangements for senior citizens to get learners’ and driving license (LL/DL).

Many applicants have also complained of not getting slot as RTO website shows all slots to have been booked.

Recently, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera informed the Assembly that state government had, so far, collected Rs 38.67 crore as fine for violation of traffic norms.

He also informed that between September 2019 to February 15, 2020, more than 28,63,648 Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates have been issued to vehicles while 13,90,48 vehicles have got fitness certificates in the same time. He also informed that so far 2,87,932 applicants have been issued driving license since MV act came into effect.