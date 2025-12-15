Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Bhubaneswar in the presence of her male companion, police said Monday. The incident reportedly took place December 10 near the Daya riverbank in the Dhauli area. Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case.

According to police, the minor and her male friend were returning from the Dhauli area on the evening of December 10 when two men stopped them and demanded money. When the man refused, the accused, with the help of a few others, allegedly dragged him to an isolated spot along the Daya riverbank and assaulted him with sharp weapons and stones.

Police said that when the minor attempted to intervene and save her companion, the accused allegedly assaulted her. The crime was reportedly recorded on a mobile phone, and the accused allegedly threatened the victims with dire consequences if they informed anyone about the incident.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s male companion, the Commissionerate Police launched an investigation. Two accused have been arrested so far, while efforts are underway to trace and apprehend others involved. Police have also recorded the statement of the minor victim.