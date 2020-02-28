Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) won the prestigious Smart City Empowering India Awards -2020, in New Delhi Friday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave way the award to BSCL in a glittering function for the innovative ‘Mu Saviour’ application to manage urban flooding across the city.

‘Mu Saviour’ is an information communication technology (ICT) based solution, which will help in curbing urban flooding in the Capital city of Bhubaneswar in future.

This app, which was piloted in Nayapalli and Shatabdi Nagar in December, 2019 was developed by BSCL and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in partnership with German Development Cooperation (GIZ) using co-creation methodology by involving citizens of the pilot area.

‘Mu Saviour’ app will help citizens in minimising the impact of urban flooding in vulnerable locations across the City.

The digital solution consists of a volunteer app called ‘Mu Saviour’ which will allow citizens to report about the current status of identified critical points in drains. The app will collect three information from citizens – is there any garbage in drains, what is the water level and what about the water flow in drains.

These information will go to analytical system directly, where it will get analysed along with pre-existing static information such as vulnerability map of the project area, drainage type, and capacity, land use type, number of populations staying in the locality.

Based on this information, the analytical system will send notification to city officials with a priority list on real-time basis. Using that list the city officials can act accordingly and keep drains clean to reduce the impact of urban flooding.