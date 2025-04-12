A 23-year-old woman, Ankita (name changed), successfully conceived after receiving treatment at Indira IVF, Bhubaneswar, overcoming complex medical challenges, including a thin endometrial lining and a history of tuberculosis. Married for four years and longing for a child, Ankita and her 39-year-old husband, Rahul (name changed), faced repeated disappointments despite multiple attempts to conceive naturally and with medical assistance. Their emotional and physical struggle had left them disheartened, but their determination to start a family led them to seek expert guidance at Indira IVF.

Determined to help them, Dr Sasmita Naik, Fertility Specialist at Indira IVF Centre in Bhubaneswar, along with her team, took a personalized approach to their treatment. Recognizing Ankita’s unique challenges, they devised a meticulous treatment plan. The team employed Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy five times to improve her endometrial thickness, combined with oestrogen medication and anti-tubercular treatment (AKT kit) to address the underlying complications. Additionally, hysteroscopic adhesiolysis was performed to enhance uterine receptivity before hormone replacement therapy, ensuring a more favorable environment for embryo implantation.

Throughout the treatment, Ankita remained committed to following medical advice, undergoing necessary procedures, and maintaining a positive outlook with unwavering support from her husband. The journey was not easy, but with perseverance and expert medical care, her treatment yielded success. Today, she is 26 weeks into a healthy pregnancy, a moment she once feared might never come. Her journey is a beacon of hope for many women facing similar fertility struggles, proving that the right treatment and support can make a difference.

Dr Sasmita Naik, Fertility Specialist at Indira IVF, Bhubaneswar, said, “When couples come to us after years of disappointment, our role goes beyond medical intervention—it is about giving them renewed hope. Every patient’s journey is unique, and at Indira IVF, we tailor treatments, including advanced IVF treatment to their specific challenges. Seeing Ankita’s progress in her pregnancy is incredibly rewarding and reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible fertility care.”

The success of Ankita’s journey underscores Indira IVF’s commitment to providing cutting-edge fertility solutions tailored to each patient’s unique challenges. With over 160,000-plus IVF pregnancies, first in India, and 150-plus centres across India, Indira IVF continues to bring hope to couples struggling with infertility, empowering them to achieve their dream of parenthood.

