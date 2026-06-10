Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure over the last 12 years was defined by tireless dedication to placing India at the forefront.

While CM Majhi travelled to Delhi to meet Modi and attend other official programmes, BJP leaders and workers of Odisha offered ‘pujas’ at different temples, praying for the good health of the Prime Minister.

Modi crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru’s 4,399 days in power as an elected Prime Minister following the 1952 general elections. From 1947 to 1952, Nehru was head of an interim government, as elections were not held till 1952.

Odisha BJP president and MP Manmohan Samal, along with other leaders, offered ‘dipa’ (diya) at Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar and held a puja seeking good health for Modi.

“Modiji has never taken a single day’s holiday during these 4,399 days and has completely dedicated his life to the nation,” Samal said.

Similarly, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and other leaders also performed puja at different temples, wishing Modi’s good health.

“Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on achieving this extraordinary historic milestone of becoming the nation’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This is not merely a record; it is a resounding testament to the unshakeable trust that the people of India have reposed in your leadership, time and again, across every corner of this nation,” Majhi said in an X post.

“Your tenure has been defined by an unwavering resolve to serve, a bold and transformative vision, and a tireless dedication to placing India at the forefront of the world. Under your stewardship, India has risen stronger in spirit, more confident in identity, and increasingly influential on the global stage, while never losing sight of the millions whose lives, livelihoods and aspirations form the very soul of this great nation,” the CM added.

CM Majhi also prayed for the long life of the PM.

“As you continue to script this remarkable chapter in India’s history, I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath to bless you with good health, long life and enduring strength. May your visionary leadership continue to inspire the nation and guide Bharat towards greater prosperity, global prominence and collective progress,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a tenure of 14 years, more than that of Modi, but her prime ministership was not uninterrupted. By surpassing Nehru’s 4,399-day record, Modi became the longest-serving elected prime minister of India.

On May 26, 2014, Modi took charge as India’s prime minister with a landslide victory. He got re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019 and his second term began May 30 of the same year. His third consecutive term started June 9, 2024.

PTI