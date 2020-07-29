Bhubaneswar: After a staff of Rabindra Medical Hall in Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday sealed the drug store until further notice.

BMC asked 13 other staff and the owner of the Medicine store to undergo home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The civic body will collect swab samples of all the employees for COVID-19 test during their home quarantine period.

“The standard COVID-19 protocol has been initiated. Contact tracing has already begun to isolate others who have come in contact with the infected persons,” said BMC South-East Zonal Deputy Commissioner Anshuman Rath.

“All employees of the store are under our direct watch as they reside in different places in the city. We have asked the store owners to get the details of persons who visited the store from their database. Their phone numbers should be available in the billing database and we have told them to send individual messages asking them to contact BMC in case of symptoms,” Rath added.

Rath further urged the businessmen and business establishments in the city to follow BMC advisories seriously to minimise risk of COVID spread.

PNN