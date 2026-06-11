Bargarh: A youth who had been missing for four days was rescued alive from an abandoned well at Samaleipada under Bijepur block in Odisha’s Bargarh district Thursday.

The survivor was identified as Tulsiram Bhue of Purena village in Padampur subdivision. He had been missing since Sunday. Family members alleged that he was abducted, assaulted and left for dead after being thrown into the well.

According to reports, attackers believed Tulsiram had died after the assault and dumped him into the abandoned well. However, he survived for four days, battling hunger and exhaustion before being rescued.

A resident reportedly heard cries for help and rushed to the spot. After spotting youth, he alerted villagers, who launched a rescue operation and pulled him out.

Tulsiram was admitted to a hospital for treatment. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.