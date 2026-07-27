Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday praised Bhubaneswar’s efforts in water conservation during the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, highlighting the Odisha capital as one of the cities delivering encouraging results under the nationwide ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign.

Reiterating the importance of water conservation, PM said the campaign carries a simple yet powerful message—“Wherever and whenever it rains, conserve water.”

He urged citizens to transform the initiative into a people’s movement by protecting every drop of rainwater for future generations.

Highlighting the progress made across the country, Modi said the campaign, which began July 4, has gained widespread public participation from villages, cities, panchayats and social organisations.

Activities such as rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, restoration of old ponds and water bodies, revival of wells and dams, and large-scale tree plantation are being undertaken under the initiative.

The Prime Minister specifically mentioned Bhubaneswar in Odisha, alongside Korba in Chhattisgarh and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, as cities where the campaign has produced encouraging results in water conservation.

Calling water conservation the “greatest investment for the next generation”, PM appealed to every citizen to take responsibility for protecting nearby ponds, wells and reservoirs.

“Every drop of water saved today is the greatest investment for the future of the next generation,” the PM said, urging people to continue strengthening the nationwide movement for sustainable water management.

Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had launched the ‘Catch the Rain’ awareness campaign, urging citizens to actively participate in rainwater harvesting and water conservation to build a water-secure Bhubaneswar.

The ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign is a nationwide initiative of the National Water Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, aimed at promoting rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

The campaign encourages every citizen and local authority to conserve rainwater wherever it falls through sustainable water management practices.