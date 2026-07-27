Baripada: The state government has approved the establishment of five new speciality departments at Pandit Raghunath Murmu (PRM) Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, along with the creation of 20 faculty and senior resident posts to strengthen specialised healthcare services in northern Odisha.

The approval is part of a broader initiative by the state Health and Family Welfare Department to open new departments in government medical colleges and hospitals across the state and create 152 posts.

The proposal has received the Governor’s approval.

According to an official communication issued by Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Ashwathy S., the new departments to open at PRM Medical College are cardiology, neurology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery and nephrology.

Each department will have one professor, one associate professor, one assistant professor and one senior resident. Salaries for the newly created posts will be governed by the Odisha Revised Scales of Pay (ORSP) Rules, 2019.

The move is expected to significantly enhance access to advanced speciality care at the teaching hospital.

Patients from northern Odisha are expected to benefit from improved treatment facilities closer to home, reducing the need to travel to other parts of the state for specialised medical care.