Boinda: A person was seriously injured after being attacked by a bear in a forested area of Anugola district Sunday.

The victim was identified as Dushmanta Behera, a resident of Padmapur village under the Bamur forest range in Kishorenagar block.

According to local sources, Behera had gone to a nearby forest early in the morning to collect wild mushrooms when a bear attacked him, leaving him with serious injuries.

Villagers rescued him and rushed him to the Anugola District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

His condition was reported to be serious. Forest officials are expected to investigate the incident.