Kamakhyanagar: A farmer and his son were killed after being struck by lightning while transplanting paddy saplings in a field in Dhenkanal district Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Dehuri and his son, Satyanarayan Dehuri, of Balipada village under Kamakhyanagar police limits.

According to police and local sources, the father and son had gone to a paddy field at Goradia, near their village, to transplant paddy seedlings around noon when lightning struck the area.

Both collapsed in the fi eld.

Local residents rushed them to the Kamakhyanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Police reached the hospital after being informed and registered a case (33/26) of unnatural death.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The deaths have cast a pall of gloom over Balipada village.