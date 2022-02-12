Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhai Do, based on lavender wedding, is all set to release in the UAE.

After receiving the Censor certificate, the movie will have only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age. The movie however will not be released in Sharjah.

Read also – Watch the teaser of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie ‘James’

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

The movie released Saturday in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.