Bengaluru: Audiences have given hearty thumbs up to the teaser of the Kannada movie ‘James’, the most anticipated last movie of the late Kannada film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

The action teaser of ‘James’ has lived up to expectations of the diehard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar. All those who have watched the teaser love the action-packed sequences featuring their favourite late actor, whose image has become even more larger-than-life after his untimely demise.

Within a few hours of its release, the 1.28-minute teaser garnered more than 3 million views. Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth’s brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar.

The movie, directed by Chetan Kumar, has Priya Anand playing the female lead opposite Puneeth. Its music has been scored by Charan Raj and the movie is scheduled to be released on March 17, the birth anniversary of the late superstar.