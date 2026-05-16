New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has earned Rs 4.38 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and released in theatres Friday. It also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is produced by T-Series.

The makers shared the box office numbers with a poster on the official X handle Saturday. “Prajapati ke iss family entertainer ko mil raha hai family-sized pyaar! #PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas worldwide NOW,” read the caption.

The film is a follow-up to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a remake of Sanjeev Kumar’s 1979 film of the same name.

In the film, described as a comedy of errors, the story is about Prajapati (Khurrana), a man caught between three women, played by Khan, Singh and Gabbi.