Patana: The struggle and hardships endured by Jitu Munda, who carried the skeletal remains of his sister Kalara Munda to the Mahulapashi branch of Odisha Gramya Bank (OGB) as proof to withdraw money from her account, may soon be portrayed on the silver screen. Noted Odia and Bengali film maker, producer and writer Ashok Pati met Jitu Wednesday and held detailed discussions regarding the incident that recently drew nationwide attention and also hogged global headlines. Recently, Jitu of Dianali village under Patana block in Keonjhar district hit the headlines after carrying the skeletal remains of his sister Kalara Munda from the cremation ground to prove her death before the OGB branch at Mahulapashi.

On a blistering summer day, Jitu walked over 4 km to the bank carrying the proof of his sister’s death. The incident, which occurred April 27, went viral on social media and triggered widespread debate over banking procedures, illiteracy and lack of awareness in rural areas. Pati spent nearly three hours with Jitu to understand every aspect of the incident and his life struggle. Speaking to reporters, the filmmaker said the episode had deeply moved people across all sections of society. He said Jitu’s life highlights the importance of education and the need for digital systems to effectively reach people at the grassroots level.

Pati said he is considering making a film based on Jitu’s struggle, though he is yet to take a final call whether the project could either be a realistic portrayal or a commercial film. Meanwhile, an agreement regarding the proposed film project was reportedly signed between Ji tu Munda and Ashok Pati Films before notary advocate Rahas Bihari Prusti at Patana.

On the other hand, Jitu would receive Rs 2 lakh from the production house. Of the total amount, an advance of Rs 1 lakh was reportedly deposited Wednesday into Jitu’s account at Bank of India’s Patana branch. As per the agreement, the remaining amount will be paid in two installments; Rs 50,000 after completion of shooting and another Rs 50,000 at the time of the film’s release. Erendei Sarpanch Parbati Dehuri and social and cooperative worker Dinabandhu Mishra were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.