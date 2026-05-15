Keonjhar: A major mishap was averted Thursday on the Sitabinj Basantpur railway line under the Keonjhar forest division after two loco pilots acted swiftly to save a tusker crossing the tracks. The incident occurred at around 8:21am when a tusker was crossing the railway tracks between km 80/18-16 on the down line.

At the same time, a goods train was travelling from Jakhapura towards Keonjhar. After noticing the elephant on the tracks, loco pilots Deepak Barik and Satyaranjan Sahu immediately sounded repeated horns and applied the emergency brakes, bringing the train to a halt before it could hit the animal. The loco pilots reportedly waited until the tusker moved safely into the nearby forest before resuming the journey.

They later informed the authorities at Basantpur railway station, under the Khurda Road railway division, in writing about the incident. Locals and forest officials praised the prompt action and presence of mind shown by the two railway staffers, which ensured safe passage of the elephant and prevented a possible accident.