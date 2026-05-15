Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha, along with 15 other states and three Union Territories (UTs), will commence May 30, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) Thursday announcing the Phase III rollout of the crucial electoral exercise.

The one-month house-to house visits by the booth level officers (BLOs) will start in Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur May 30; in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu June 4; in Uttarakhand June 8; in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh June 15; in Tel angana and Punjab June 25; in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maha rashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi June 30; in Nagaland August 16; and in Tripura September 15.

In Odisha, approximately 38,123 BLOs will visit households to verify voter information. To support them, 27,723 booth-level agents (BLAs) have been appointed by various political parties. The EC has urged all parties to ensure the appointment of one BLA per booth to maintain a clean and impartial revision process. Earlier phases saw successful voter list updates in 13 states and UTs, covering around 59 crore voters. Over these phases, more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh political party-appointed BLAs participated in the verification process. The SIR in Odisha is set to follow a detailed schedule.

Preparations, training sessions, and printing of necessary materials will take place from May 20 to 29. Following this, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits between May 30 and June 28 to verify voter information. The rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by June 28, after which the draft voter list will be published July 5, 2026. Citizens can submit claims and objections regarding the draft list from July 5 to August 4, and the EC will finalise decisions during the notice period from July 5 to September 2. The final voter list will then be officially published September 6, 2026.