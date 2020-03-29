Mumbai: A host of celebrities, including producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Sonam Kapoor, have joined their peers in the Hindi film industry in pledging money to various relief funds aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhushan, who heads the film studio T-Series, said he will be donating a sum of Rs 11 crore to PM-CARES Fund, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus

“Today, we are all at a really crucial stage and it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can and will fight this together, Jai Hind,” the producer tweeted.

Bhushan also said that he has pledged Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief fund. “Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe,” he tweeted in response to a post from Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office that appealed citizens to donate to the CM relief fund.

Sharing the same tweet from CMO Maharashtra, Sonam wrote, “This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating.” She however, did not disclose the amount she would be donating.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai said it’s time for people to unite and donate as he shared a tweet by PM Modi. “ So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth. Tough times never lasts but tough people do. Lets contribute to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARE Fund and strengthen our country & come out as winners in these testing times.#IndiaFightsCorona,” the Zero director said.

Popular TV host and actor Maniesh Paul said that he will be donating Rs 20 lakhs for PM-CARES Fund. “I take a pledge to donate Rs 20 lakh from my savings to the PM-CARES fund… it’s time to be there for everyone… @narendramodi ji. Jai Hind,” Paul tweeted.

Murad Khetani, the producer of 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, pledged Rs 25 lakh to the fund. “Pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to PM Cares funds, our earnest prayers and thoughts are always for our country’s well being @PMOIndia #PM-CARES fund @narendramodi” he wrote in a post.

Earlier Saturday superstar Akshay Kumar came forward to announce that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES). Actor Varun Dhawan followed the suit, saying that he has pledged Rs 30 lakh as donation to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.

Meanwhile in a separate development, Kalyan Jewellers has said it will set aside Rs 10 crore towards fighting the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The company will partner with local and government bodies to ensure that the funds are allocated in a meaningful and efficient manner, ensuring availability of supplies and providing food and other essentials to the vulnerable sections of society, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement on Saturday.

“The situation created by COVID-19, and the tremendous impact that the pandemic has had on humanity globally, is unprecedented. These have proved to be very challenging times, and our Central and state governments are doing everything they can to combat this,” Kalyan Jewellers CMD TS Kalyanaraman said.

“We understand the magnitude of this crisis, and would like to extend our humble contribution of Rs 10 crore towards the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

Agencies