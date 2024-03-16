New Delhi: Bhutan has come a long way in its journey of balancing economic growth with environment protection and preservation of culture, and this journey has been by-and-large successful, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay said Saturday.

During his address at the India Conclave – 2024 in New Delhi, he said the journey has been successful due to the “friendship, goodwill and unconditional support of the government and the people of India”.

Tobgay emphasised on the metric of Gross National Happiness that his country introduced to measure prosperity and said nations and its people will have to imagine a more sustainable future in the 21st century.

Bhutan has tried to balance its economic growth with social progress, cultural preservation, environment protection and good governance, he said.

“Our kings have come a long way, Bhutan has come a long way, we have come a long way. And this journey, by-and-large, has been successful. And, I dare say, it has been successful due to the friendship, goodwill and unconditional support of the government and the people of India,” he added.

The Bhutan prime minister also invited Indians to visit the country in different seasons as tourists to support its economy.

Tobgay Thursday began a five-day visit to India, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the country’s top office in January.

He also said he called on President Droupadi Murmu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and captains of various industries while during his visit.

PTI