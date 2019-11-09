New Delhi: Right-arm pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar might not be playing at present for India but he is keeping a tab on his teammates through social media.

Thursday, the Men in Blue registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot to level the series.

After the victory, opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video where he, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed can be seen recreating a scene from recently released Hindi movie ‘Housefull 4’ starring Akshay Kumar.

In the 30-second video, as soon as Chahal makes a loud sound, Dhawan forgets everything for a brief moment. Soon after Dhawan posted the video along with the caption ‘Bala ke side effects’, Bhuvneshwar came up with a cheeky response “Bhulne k acting k kya zarurt wo to natural talent hai,” he said.

India and Bangladesh will now lock horns in the series-deciding third and final T20I in Nagpur Sunday.

IANS