Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Bibhuti Bhusan Mahapatra as the new state president of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress in Odisha.

Mahapatra, who began his student political journey at the Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE), Cuttack, has been actively involved in raising issues related to recruitment irregularities and examination transparency in the state.

Over the years, he has led several campaigns highlighting alleged irregularities in recruitment processes, including the RI-Amin recruitment controversy, Odisha Police SI recruitment, Forest Department recruitment, and the Civil Junior Engineer question paper leak.