Bhubaneswar: With an aim to create awareness of air pollution and improve air quality in and around Capital, Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, State Pollution Control Board and the Centre for Environmental Studies organised a bicycle rally to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies here Sunday. Forest, Environment and Climate Change Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu flagged off the rally. Holding banners and placards, more than 200 students covered a distance of five kilometers from Forest Park to the State Pollution Board headquarters in Unit VIII here. The cyclists also raised slogans on reducing air pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahu said, “United Nations is has emphasized the reduction of atmospheric pollution. Several daily life activities like high consumption of fuel, industrial emissions and disposal of agricultural waste have adversely affected the health of many people around the world.” “As air pollution is caused by carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, nitrogen dioxide, ground-level ozone, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide and hydrocarbons, they can be reduced by proper management,” Sahu said. The state government is taking various measures to combat air pollution, he added. Attending the event as guest of honour, State Pollution Control Board Member Secretary K Murugesan said, “The theme this year is ‘Invest in Clean Air Now’.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP