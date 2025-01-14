Washington: US President Joe Biden Monday announced naming two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers after former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

Clinton, a Democrat, was the 42nd US president, holding office between 1993 and 2001. He was succeeded by Bush, a Republican, who held office from 2001 to 2009.

Biden said in a statement, “I am proud to announce that the next two Gerald R Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be named for two former presidents — Bill Clinton and George W Bush.”

“When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled. Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being commander-in-chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their service member,” he said.

The future USS William J Clinton (CVN 82) and the future USS George W Bush (CVN 83) will begin construction in the years ahead. When completed, they will join the most capable, flexible and professional navy ever put to sea, Biden said.

They will be crewed by sailors who hail from every corner of the US, and who will sail these ships into harm’s way, defending US interests overseas and safety at home, he added.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said aircraft carriers were the centrepiece of the US’s naval forces and they ensured the country projected power and delivered combat capability anytime and anywhere in defence of “our democracy”.

“These two future carriers are named after historically significant commanders-in-chief who served our country with determination and dedication,” he said.

“The future USS William J Clinton and the future USS George W Bush will serve as lasting tributes to each leader’s legacy in service of the US. Like their namesakes, these two future carriers, and the crews who sail them, will work to safeguard our national security, remind us of our history, and inspire others to serve our great republic,” he added.

