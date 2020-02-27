Umerkote: A second-year student of Block Institute of Education and Training (BIET) here in Nabarangpur district named Tapan Gond got the shock of his life after he found that he has secured 87 marks out of 40 in his Hindi theory examination.

Students of BIET have to appear for two board examinations—one in the first year and another in the second year. The examinations are of 650 marks each (theory-440, assignment-110 and practical-100 marks).

The result of the first year examination was published online two days ago. He was surprised to see that he has secured more than double the full mark. He even informed this to his teachers of BIET. The topic has presently become the talk of the town.

When contacted, BIET, principal in-charge said the mistake might have occurred either during tabulation or evaluation. Tapan being a second-year student now, the mistake will be rectified and adjusted in his second-year board examination. Students alleged that the authorities are not serious about their (the former) future.