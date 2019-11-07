Mumbai: Hindi cinema’s biggest icon Amitabh Bachchan completed 50 years in Hindi film industry today.

And despite being 77, the Sholay actor is still going strong.

His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani (1969) directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and featuring Utpal Dutt, Anwar Ali (brother of comedian Mehmood), Madhu and Jalal Agha.

The film industry got to experience Big B’s greatness because of actor Tinnu Anand. Tinnu was playing the lead role in Saat Hindustani. Amitabh was portraying the role of his friend. Tinnu, who was playing the role of a poet in the film, left the project for some reason and the lead role went to Amitabh.

From here the journey of Amitabh from playing side roles to becoming a superstar began.

As astonishing as it may sound, Amitabh received just Rs 5000 for this film.

After Saat Hindustani,Big B gave the industry hits after hits like Zanjeer, Hum, Silsila, Coolie, Satte pe Satta, Kabhie Kabhie, Chupke Chupke and Piku.

On the occasion of his 50th anniversary in the Hindi film industry, Big B shared a photo on twitter account and said that he had taken this picture to get work in films. This picture is 51 years old.

T 2152 – This the picture I sent to FilmfareMadhuri Contest to join films .. is it any wonder they rejected me !! pic.twitter.com/49ECTENzrk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 21, 2016

Big B had once shared on social media that he was rejected by many producers and casting directors after sending this picture.

The actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan is also active in the film industry. He shared a picture of his father and congratulated him on completing 50 years in Hindi cinema.

While sharing the photo Abhishek wrote, “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan… We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of cinema lovers get to say we lived in the times of BACHCHAN!!! Congratulations Pa on completing 50 years in the Film industry. We now await the next 50! Love you. #50yrsofSaatHindustaani #50yrsofBachchan”

On professional front, Big B is currently busy with the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and will be soon seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer – Gulabo Sitabo.