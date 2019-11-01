Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosts contestants from all walks of life. This time, however, he welcomed a contestant who is quite different from the usual participants. That’s because this contestant happens to be a cat.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share images of the feline on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Alongside, he tweeted a witty caption in Hindi.
See for yourself:
T 3534 – 🤣🤣🤣
ऐ बिलौरी , बिल्ली बिल्ली , खेलन चली KBC
जैसे आइ Fastest Finger, लोट पोट हो गयी वहीं ~ अब pic.twitter.com/3pq49UfSXR
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 30, 2019
Since being shared on October 31, the post has piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered over 17,000 likes and close to 800 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.
From praising Big B to reacting hilariously, people dropped all sorts of comments on the post.
I here. Only because of you. .. sending. Flying. Kisses. to my habibi. .. Muuuuuuuuuawahhhhh 😽😽😽😽 😽😽😽😽💋😽😽😽😽😽 pic.twitter.com/fsKf7zx0nn
— Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) October 30, 2019
Aawwww…who is this lil sweetheart????
— ANAT MAGEN (@ANATMAGEN) October 30, 2019
Sir ji lagta hai yeh Billi bhi hum sab ke jaise KBC ki bahut badi fan hai 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yCqCowC9gb
— Sunanda Yadav (@yadavsunanda08) October 30, 2019
Jara puchhiye billi mausi se ki Itni dhanrashi ka Kya karenge 😝😝😁😁😍😍
— kala EF (@KalaYadav3) October 30, 2019
Amitji You attract all beings on 🌍earth .. hahahaha. On her way to the. Hot. 💺seat Yoooo. .. She became the most famous. Cat entered history. Woooooow. Selfi. With. Amitji 😅👍🏼😍😍. KBC cat 🐱. Yoooooooo 🤣🤣😜😎😘😘😘😘🥰 pic.twitter.com/06WQyNM1SZ
— Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) October 30, 2019