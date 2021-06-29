Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture posing with his “co-star” on his latest post on social media. In the image, the actor is seen playing with a dog, holding its ears!
“My costar Baat kuch bhi ho inke kaan khade ho jaate hai (say anything and his ears will stand up,” Big B captioned the image.
The veteran did not share details about what he was shooting for.
Speaking about his work, the actor currently has Brahmastra, Chehre, Jhund, MayDay, Goodbye and a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern coming up, besides an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
