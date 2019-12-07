Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a big cricket fan. Despite his busy schedule, the Megastar took some time off to engage and interact with his fans through social media.

Recently, he took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Virat Kohli as India made 209 runs in a T20I match.

T 3570 –

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ …

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम …

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

Which translates to this, “Man how many times have I told you, do not tease Virat. But, you don’t listen to me. Now he wrote a notebook slip and gave it in their hand !!!! See see .. look at West Indies’ face; he killed it, he killed it !!”

Check out his tweet here:

Everyone is a gangster until the real gangster arrives….. #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/GdTKN5dKSD — Kaameshwar rai (@raiKaameshwar) December 7, 2019

Spirit Of The Game.!#ViratKohli There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a hi-fi. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents.#KingKohli #Williams pic.twitter.com/S0fwpmwQrn — Manoj Kumar (@_Manojkumarr) December 7, 2019

As soon as he shared the post, his fans lauded his sense of humour. One user wrote, ”Wooow Sir thank you soo much for your Iconic dialogue once again here.. We love this Scene soo much.. No Words.. You are Superbbb.. A trip down the memory lane. ” While other one replied, ”Lajawab sir”.

Check out their reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.