Bhubaneswar: Based on patients’ feedback received under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday announced steps to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at six district headquarters hospitals (DHHs).

He announced infrastructure development plans for DHHs at Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kendrapara and Sonepur districts and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir.

The government will provide financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh each to Rogi Kalyan Samitis operating in the six medicals while rest sheds will also be constructed for attendants of patients at these hospitals.

The number of beds will be increased by 50 at Mother and Child Care Centre in Sambalpur DHH. Separate building will be set up for casualty, OPD and Maa Gruha at the DHH.

Patnaik also announced modernisation of the hospital’s pathology lab and plans for setting up of dialysis unit and ICU. The Sambalpur hospital will be upgraded as satellite centre of VIMSAR, Burla.

The number of beds at Deogarh DHH will be increased from 60 to 200 while the number of beds at Angul DHH will be increased to 300 from 192 and a new building will be set up for the purpose. The dialysis unit at Angul DHH will be expanded and ICU unit will be strengthened. Anaesthesia work station, additional electric autoclaee and ECG machines will be provided to the hospital.

Similarly, the number of beds will be increased from 175 to 200 at Kendrapara DHH. Staff quarters, modern OPD, ICU and expansion of dialysis unit will be carried out in the hospital. Besides, two new ambulances and one Mahaprayana vehicle (hearse) will be provided to the hospital.

At Sonepur DHH, a 7-storey building will be constructed for 200-bed hospital and the work will begin in one month. New ultrasound machine, bilirubinometer, semi auto analyzer, multi-para monitor and CBC machine will be given to the hospital.

The Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital building will be constructed within 24 months. A mortuary will be set up at the hospital. This apart, district SPs will get Rs 10 lakh assistance for encouraging blood donation.