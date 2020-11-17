Chennai: In a shocking development, Tamil TV actor Selvarathinam has been murdered in Chennai by a group of people. CCTV footage shows four suspects spotted near the incident spot. The police have started an investigation into the matter.

Selvarathinam played the main villain role in a TV series, Thenmozhi BA.

As reported by Times of India, Selvarathinam was living with an assistant director friend and in the wee hours Sunday, he received a call after which he informed his friend that he was going to meet some other friends. Another report in DT Next added that the police got access to the CCTV footage that recorded the entire incident and one of the assailants was identified as Vijaykumar.

A team from MGR Nagar police station reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. At present, police have registered a case and started searching for the suspects. Selvarathinam was a Sri Lankan refugee living in India for the past 10 years.

After the police looked out for the CCTV footage, it was found out that the people who attacked him had a brief argument with him before they went on to kill him.

The actor’s family said Selvarathinam had no previous enmity with anyone. On the other hand, the police are searching for the call records of the deceased. An investigating officer said that we have also received a set of phone numbers, on which the actor made frequent calls.

He is survived by his wife and children.