Mumbai: Former ‘Bigg Boss 10’ contestant Manu Punjabi has shared a post on Twitter revealing about being threatened to be killed like Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

Manu has thanked the Jaipur police for arresting a man who tried to extort money from him. As per the reports he was told to pay up or else he would be shot dead like Sidhu Moosewala.

The Bigg Boss 10 and Bigg Boss 14 contestant took to his Twitter account to thank the cops.

He tweeted, “I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful”

Ifeel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha

Add SP RamSingh ji

Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit.Igot email,claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would killme.Last week was stressful pic.twitter.com/BD6k5i226R — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) June 29, 2022

As per the reports the Chitrakoot police arrested a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi asking him to pay Rs 10 lakh. He claimed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group. The arrest was made from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor area. Richa Tomar, deputy commissioner of police, has begun an investigation.

The man has been identified as Kulveer Singh Chauhan aka Tony and it seems that he was a drug addict.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot in broad daylight in Punjab. The horrific killing sent shockwaves across India and condolences poured in for the rapper.