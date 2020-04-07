Mumbai: Actor Priyank Sharma has made his relationship with “Bigg Boss 11” housemate Benafsha Soonawala official with a mushy photo online.

In the photo, the two are seen cosied-up, with Priyank’s lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: “Confirmation”, with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber’s song lyrics for it. She wrote: “Can’t nobody keep me like you, Call it unconventional, My love is habitual.”

This might be their “confirmation” photo, but they have often taken to Instagram to post their photos which made their fans speculate about their relationship long ago.

The duo was seen sharing screen space during their stint in the “Bigg Boss 11” house in 2017. Even after the show, they took their friendship ahead and now it has finally resulted in an official relationship.

Benafsha had made her film debut in 2019 with “Chopsticks”.

Last year, when IANS asked her about being romantically linked to Priyank, she had said: “We are just friends and will always be buddies.”