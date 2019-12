Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin shot for a special Christmas episode of Bigg Boss and revealed that she is jealous of the show’s current contestant Shehnaz Gill due to her “cute bond” with actor Siddharth Shukla.

Jasmin advised Siddharth to keep his calm and not react to Rashami Desai or anybody’s comments. She later confessed that she is jealous of Shehnaz as there was a time when Siddharth and Jasmin shared a similar bond.

When she was asked what gift she would like to give to Siddharth, who has been in spotlight due to his heated arguments with Rashami, Jasmin said: “I would like to be his secret Santa and put some patience in him. I see everyone keeps poking him and testing his limits and he needs to stop reacting to their pointless comments.”

The Naagin actress also shared with IANS: “I had a lot of fun shooting for Bigg Boss. It was great meeting Siddharth. We shared a great bond when we were shooting for Dil Se Dil Tak.

“Everyday when I watch him on the show, at times I feel proud of him, at times I wonder why he is doing this. As a friend I just wanted to go and talk to him. I also said that I am jealous of Shenaz because she and Siddharth share a cute bond and friendship which Sidharth and I once shared. It was just a joke. I did not mean it in a bad sense. Shenaz is very entertaining and cute.”

For the Christmas special, several popular faces of Indian television will enter the Bigg Boss house. These include Jasmin, Rubina Dilaik, Arjun Bijlani and Jay Bhanushali.

IANS