Mumbai: Come September and Salman Khan returns as host of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13. Meanwhile, even as excitement builds, the superstar has shot for the first promo of the show at Reliance Studios in Mumbai’s Film City.

Colors channel, which will air season 13 of the show from September 29, posted a shooting still of Salman from the promo set, on its Instagram page. In the picture, Salman is seen in workout gear, flashing that trademark infectious smile.

Salman will share screen space in the promo with ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Jyoti, and ‘Hate Story 4’ actor Karan Wahi.

In the promo, Salman flirts with Surbhi while jogging, and offers her a bouquet of flowers. Then, Karan Wahi, essaying her on-screen lover, enters the screen and snatches the flowers.

Unlike the past years, the Bigg Boss house this year has been erected in Mumbai itself.

On the professional front, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Bharat along with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Tabu in the lead roles. The movie, which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, went on to become a huge hit. Salman has currently three movies lined up – Inshallah, Dabangg 3 and Kick 2.

