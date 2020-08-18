Mumbai: The 2020 edition of Bigg Boss is all set to begin 27 September leaving the audience curious about the expected list of contestants this season which is again going to be hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Speculations are rife about who’s entering the house this time, how much remuneration they’re being offered and who have declined offers made by the makers. Like last time, this time too many big celebrities are going to be a part of the show.

It is reported that the pair of Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget may once again be seen together on the small screen. Both TV stars have received offers from reality show Bigg Boss-14. Both are seen together in Beyhadh 2. It is also said that Jennifer Winget has also been offered three crores per week for the show.

While there is no official statement from Jennifer about whether she will be a part of the show or not, Shivin Narang has apparently confirmed his participation after missing out last year because of his committments to Beyhadh 2. An official announcement is however awaited.

Promos of Bigg Boss 14, featuring host Salman Khan have already been dropped, and it has been confirmed that this season will officially be called Bigg Boss 2020.

The show is a favorite of millions across the country due to its unique format. But there are many people who watch this show only for the superstar actor Salman Khan. Salman Khan was seen mopping the floor of the Bigg Boss house in a photo shared on social media by the channel.