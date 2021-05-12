Cape Town: Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 amidst the novel coronavirus. The ex Bigg Boss contestant has been sharing photos soon after she hit the town.

Her bold pictures are now going viral on social media. In these pictures, she is looking hot in a blue swimsuit with orange straps. She is making fans crazy with her photos. The actress looked stunning as she enjoyed her beach time while flaunting her perfectly toned body. She is also seen wearing a watch and left her straight hair loose.

She captioned the pictures, “High tides & good vibes #beachvibes #sunnyday #tanned #summerbody #capetown #shooting #kkk11 #nikkitamboli (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Worth mentioning, Nikki’s brother, Jatin Tamboli, 29, died of Covid-19 complications. The actress took to Instagram to mourn the demise of her brother and penned a heartbreaking note on May 4. The actress said that her ‘family chain is broken’.

Other celebrities who will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shweta Tripathi, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen, among others.