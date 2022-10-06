Mumbai: Since actor-filmmaker Sajid Khan has joined ‘Bigg Boss 16’, many have started questioning the channel for making him part of the show. The latest to join the list of those slamming the makers is ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Uorfi Javed.

She said: “‘Bigg Boss’, why would you do that? When you support sexual pedators, you’re actually telling them that it’s okay what they have done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It’s not controversial, it’s just disgraceful!”

In 2018, Sajid’s several female colleagues including actress Mandana Karimi had accused him of sexual harassment and came out to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid. Due to this, he stepped down as director of Housefull 4.

Uorfi mentioned: “Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling? So you don’t really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge (you can’t support everything under the disguise of controversy). #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful.”

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame added that after him being on the show, she would not even think of joining it.

“Not that I got an offer from ‘Bigg Boss’ this year but even if I got it, I wouldn’t (come onboard for the show)!! Can we all please stop supporting sexual predators. I can’t even believe what the girls he harassed must be going through seeing him everyday on television”, she added.