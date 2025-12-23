Bhubaneswar: A delegation from the Chapra Municipal Corporation of Bihar, led by Mayor Lakshmi Narayan Gupta, visited the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area Monday to study its waste and faecal sludge management system, sanitation practices, and green initiatives.

The visiting team expressed high appreciation for BMC’s efficient waste management, cleanliness, and efforts to maintain greenery across the city.

A felicitation programme was organized at the BMC headquarters to welcome the delegation.

The event was attended by Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das, Chairman of the Health Standing Committee Biranchi Narayan Mahasupakar, and other senior officials.

The Chapra Municipal Corporation representatives were felicitated with bouquets and mementos.

During the interaction, BMC officials explained the city’s solid waste and faecal sludge management systems, initiatives to create urban forests for maintaining greenery, and the use of mechanical sweeping at night to keep major roads dust-free.

They also highlighted public awareness campaigns and regular mass cleanliness drives conducted across the city.

It was informed that the Mayor, Commissioner, and corporators actively monitor sanitation systems in their respective wards and lead various developmental activities.